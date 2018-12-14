Sunderland AFC news: Contract agreements close as Juan Sartori's future intentions are confirmed

Sunderland are busy preparing for the visit of Bristol Rovers, but it's once again contract talks that are dominating the discussion.

The Black Cats have several key players - including Josh Maja and Lynden Gooch - entering the final few months of their contracts, and talks are currently ongoing to try and tie them to longer-term agreements.

And while fans have been concerned with the lack of updates, there was positive news from the club on both fronts today.

It has been suggested that an agreement is close with American international Gooch, with manager Jack Ross confirming that positive talks had taken place.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Ross said: “The dialogue with Lynden as a club has been pretty good.

“I would hope there would be positive news in that respect soon. That was probably the one Stewart was alluding to.

“There’s nothing concrete as yet. Lynden is another player that I am close to and he has been terrific for me this season.

"He genuinely loves this club and he has a real affinity with the club and area.

“He wants to grow with us, so I will be hopeful that in the near future there will be positive news on him.”

Meanwhile, owner Stewart Donald issued a positive update on striker Josh Maja - who has arguably been the Black Cats' star man this campaign.

"We are making progress," he said, in a reply to a fan on Twitter.

"Josh has said he wants to stay so we are just trying to finalise details. We all want it sorted soon and we will give an update before Christmas."

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that Sunderland director Juan Sartori is set to stand for the Uruguayan presidency.

There were concerns that this would restrict - or possibly end - his involvement with the Black Cats, but Donald has now confirmed that this will not be the case.

"No he is with us. Not going anywhere," tweeted Donald.

"We only chatted this week and he is busy but good."