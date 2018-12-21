Sunderland AFC news: Fighting talk from Portsmouth as Cats set for transfer talks with attacker

Sunderland take on Portsmouth in a highly-anticipated fixture at Fratton Park tomorrow - and the fighting talk has already begun.

The clash on the south coast will see table-topping Pompey faced with a Black Cats side that have lost just once in the league this season.

It is a game which could prove vital come May, but the importance of the fixture doesn't seem to have led to any nerves in the camp at Portsmouth.

Indeed, winger Gareth Evans admitted that the side are 'confident' of securing a result when Sunderland come to town.

Speaking to Football League World, the Portsmouth man said: “We’re definitely confident going into this one.

"We’ve had a good week training coming off the back of the Barnsley result, which wasn’t too bad.

“We’re certainly going to be confident given our recent good run of form and our league position going into the game."

After the Portsmouth game, manager Jack Ross could be forgiven for turning his attentions to the upcoming January transfer window.

And his immediate priority will be to finalise plans for young attacker Elliott Embleton, whose loan spell at Blundell Park is set to expire shortly.

The England youth international has impressed in League Two, and Ross is set to engage in talks with the starlet ahead of a potential loan extension - or a temporary transfer elsewhere.

"He's going to come in and train with me on Monday," said Ross.

"Then we can have a chat.

"Grimsby obviously are desperate to have him back. We'll have a chat about what we think is best for him both for the remainder of the season and for progressing his career.

"The last thing I want to do is bring him back and then not play him."