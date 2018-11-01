Sunderland AFC news: Jack Ross provides injury update on trio, Jon McLaughlin bags award plus FA Youth Cup victory

Glenn Loovens is ready to return to the Sunderland squad and will travel to Plymouth this weekend.

The 36-year-old centre-back hasn't played since coming off with a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Coventry at the end of September.

Glenn Loovens picked up a hamstring injury at Coventry.

But Jack Ross confirmed Loovens has been training well in recent weeks, and could make his comeback at Home Park.

The Black Cats boss also revealed that striker Charlie Wyke is slightly ahead of schedule, but is still likely to remain out until Christmas with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Duncan Watmore has completed three full weeks of first-team training and is expected to return before the end of the year.

On the field goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has earned plenty of plaudits for his recent performances.

The Scottish international has been outstanding for the Black Cats after signing from Herats in the summer, and the 31-year-old shot stopper has now been voted October’s Betdaq Player of the Month by Sunderland fans.

McLaughlin received 51 per cent of the votes in a poll ran by the club's website, while Chris Maguire came second with 31 per cent and Lee Cattermole finished third.

There was also good news for Sunderland's youngsters, who progressed to the second round of the FA Youth Cup last night.

The Black Cats beat Halifax 1-0 at The Shay, courtesy of Ryan Leonard's first-half penalty.

Bali Mumba, 17, and Dan Neil, 16, both played the full 90 minutes for Paul Bryson's side.

After the game, the Sunderland Under-18s manager said: “It was a comfortable win against a very spirited opposition.”