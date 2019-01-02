Sunderland AFC news: Jermain Defoe free to leave Bournemouth, Celtic defender not on radar plus youngster extends loan deal

Bournemouth will allow striker Jermain Defoe to leave the club this month, according to reports.

The former Sunderland striker, 36, has made just four Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe's side this campaign, with his only starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

Defoe has been linked with several Championship clubs in recent weeks but according to Sky Sports, Rangers are leading the way to sign the striker.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald revealed in November that the Black Cats submitted a 'cheeky bid' for Defoe last summer.

It is not known if the Black Cats will reconsider an offer.

One man who won't be joining Sunderland is Celtic defender Jack Hendry.

The Black Cats had been linked with the talented 23-year-old after Sunderland boss Jack Ross confirmed he wants to sign another defender on loan.

Henry will reportedly be loaned out by Celtic but as it stands he is not on the Black Cats' radar.

Finally, Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton has extended his loan deal with League Two side Grimsby Town.

The midfielder's original loan agreement was scheduled to end early this month but a new deal has now been reached with The Mariners.

Embleton, 19, has impressed at Blundell Park, scoring four goals in 19 appearances.