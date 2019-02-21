Sunderland AFC news: Kevin Phillips reveals he'd 'love' to manage Black Cats one day plus news of two injury doubts

Jack Ross looks set to reshuffle his attacking options at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, with Chris Maguire ruled out for six to eight weeks.

The Black Cats boss confirmed on Thursday that the popular forward has a broken fibula.

Maguire was replaced in the 4-2 win over Gillingham by Lynden Gooch.

Ross confirmed that the 23-year-old is also a doubt for the Memorial Ground clash.

"Lynden is a doubt, we'll see how he is on Friday," Ross said.

"He picked up a hamstring injury at the very end of the game on Tuesday.

"We'll look at him tomorrow and see how he is and whether he travels with us or not."

One boost is that Duncan Watmore, who impressed against Blackpool last week, should return to the squad.

His only other injury concern is Bryan Oviedo, who remains 'unavailable'.

The Costa Rican returned to training at the start of this week but has been struggling with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has revealed he would 'love' to manage Sunderland one day.

The former striker is a hero on Wearside, having struck up a hugely successful strike partnership with Niall Quinn under Peter Reid.

Phillips holds aspirations of moving into management one day, most recently he was part of Gary Rowett's coaching team at Stoke City.

Phillips says he would likely follow Rowett to a new job but admits the thought of taking charge at the Stadium of Light one day does appeal.

That won't be anytime soon though, with Jack Ross doing an impressive job of helping revive fortunes on Wearside.

Phillips told TalkSport: "At some point, I’d love to go back to Sunderland and manage them.

"I was up there on Friday night watching the game and I’ve not been up for a good time. That stadium, when that place is rocking it’s a hell of a place to play football.

“It’s a great place to play football but it’s a bad place to play football if it’s not going well and vice-versa as a manager, they’ve had some tough times but ultimately I’d love to have that job at some point.

"Whether that will ever happen I don’t know."

He added: "In terms of management, you can’t be picky.

"I take my hat off to people like Sol Campbell, Paul Scholes because you can’t be choosy and at the end of the day if something was to be presented to me tomorrow at a lower level then you’d have to look at it.

“Not many ex-players get chucked in, I know Frank Lampard went in at Derby and is doing a great job but that’s kind of a one off.

"You don’t get chucked into a big job, you’ve probably got to start a little bit lower."