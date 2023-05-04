Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Preston team news, Dan Ballard latest and play-off standings
Sunderland are preparing to face Preston North End – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.
Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last weekend and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.
Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the match against Preston on Monday, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as the Sunderland boss speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference
Mowbray on channelling spirit of 1973 FA Cup team
I met a few of the team over the last week.
There are some good characters, good people.
I think for us we are just preparing the best we can for the game.
We will try to control the game best we can, as we have been doing really.
We are looking forward to it. It has been a long week building to it.
It’s good that there’s football on, the Premier League, but roll on Monday.
Team news
Sunderland are still set to be without several first-team players for the rest of the season - even if they do reach the play-offs.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Danny Batth all remain sidelined and are targeting a return for the 2023/24 campaign.
Mowbray said on Saturday Dan Ballard may be ready if Sunderland reach the play-offs after missing the side’s last seven matches with a hamstring issue.
“I think Preston is going to come too soon for him,” said Mowbray last weekend.
“I think if we were to finish in the top six then there’s a chance that he would take part in the games that follow.
“I don’t think you gamble with a footballer who in his mind isn’t 100%, so I think it will be a case of making the best of what we’ve got and finding a way.”
The play-off standings
Here’s what the race for the play-offs looks like ahead of Monday’s fixtures.
Sunderland need to beat Preston to stand a chance of finishing in the top six, while hoping either Coventry lose at Middlesbrough, or Millwall don’t win their home fixture against Blackburn.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s big game at Preston.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 12:15pm, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.