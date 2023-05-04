News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
24 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
32 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
Live

Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Preston team news, Dan Ballard latest and play-off standings

Sunderland are preparing to face Preston North End – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th May 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:44 BST

The Black Cats have to win at Deepdale to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs, while hoping either Coventry or Millwall drop points.

Sunderland did come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Watford at the Stadium of Light last weekend and have now taken 22 points from losing positions this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray still has several first-team players unavailable for the match against Preston on Monday, yet his side are on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Sunderland boss Tony MowbraySunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray
Most Popular

We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as the Sunderland boss speaks to the media:

LIVE: Tony Mowbray press conference

Show new updates
12:23 BST

Mowbray on channelling spirit of 1973 FA Cup team

I met a few of the team over the last week.

There are some good characters, good people.

I think for us we are just preparing the best we can for the game.

We will try to control the game best we can, as we have been doing really.

We are looking forward to it. It has been a long week building to it.

It’s good that there’s football on, the Premier League, but roll on Monday.

12:18 BST

Mowbray is here

10:23 BST

Team news

Sunderland are still set to be without several first-team players for the rest of the season - even if they do reach the play-offs.

Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Aji Alese, Jewison Bennette and Danny Batth all remain sidelined and are targeting a return for the 2023/24 campaign.

Mowbray said on Saturday Dan Ballard may be ready if Sunderland reach the play-offs after missing the side’s last seven matches with a hamstring issue.

“I think Preston is going to come too soon for him,” said Mowbray last weekend.

“I think if we were to finish in the top six then there’s a chance that he would take part in the games that follow.

“I don’t think you gamble with a footballer who in his mind isn’t 100%, so I think it will be a case of making the best of what we’ve got and finding a way.”

We’ll get a further injury update from the Sunderland boss later today.

10:17 BST

The play-off standings

Here’s what the race for the play-offs looks like ahead of Monday’s fixtures.

Sunderland need to beat Preston to stand a chance of finishing in the top six, while hoping either Coventry lose at Middlesbrough, or Millwall don’t win their home fixture against Blackburn.

10:13 BST

Good Morning!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s big game at Preston.

The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 12:15pm, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.

Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Tony MowbrayPrestonDan BallardPreston North EndCoventryMillwallDeepdale