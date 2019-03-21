Sunderland AFC news: Portsmouth receive injury boost ahead of Wembley final plus ex-Leeds United trialist 'had reached agreement' to join Cats

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis looks set to return to training in the middle of next week, according to Pompey boss Kenny Jackett.

Curtis, 22, has missed the Blues' last two matches after trapping his finger in his front door, a freak accident which required surgery.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for Pompey this season, was told he would face 'four to six weeks' on the sidelines.

That would have ruled Curtis out of the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday, March 31, yet the winger appears to be ahead of schedule.

Ahead of his side's trip to Shrewsbury this weekend, Jackett revealed Curtis is positive about returning to training in the middle of next week.

Curtis' return could come at a key time for Pompey too, after winger Viv Solomon-Otabor, who is on loan from Birmingham, picked up a calf injury at Walsall last week.

Elsewhere, non-league side Hastings United have claimed midfielder Adam Lovatt was close to joining Sunderland on the final day of the January transfer window.

Hastings claim an agreement with Sunderland had been reached but the deal didn't go through due to medical difficulties.

Lovatt was taken on trial by Leeds at the end of last year but returned to Hastings after a brief period at Elland Road.

Hastings claim Lovett has attracted significant interest from numerous clubs in recent months.