Sunderland AFC news: Portsmouth striker fires warning ahead of key promotion clash

Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman has warned Sunderland that Portsmouth are 'expecting' to win every game - as the duo prepare to lock horns.

Pompey visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in a clash which could go a long way to deciding the League One automatic promotion.

Kenny Jackett's side currently look to be in pole position, but they face a tricky run-in - including their trip to Wearside.

But striker Pitman has warned promotion rivals Sunderland and Barnsley that his Portsmouth side are 'expecting and wanting' to win every game this campaign - although he admits his side are well aware of the test the Black Cats will pose on home soil.

"This season, we have gone into every game expecting and wanting to win, if we're not going to win every game," he said, speaking to The News.

"Of course next week is a massive game, we are under no illusions, we know that, but it’s a massive game for Sunderland too.

"At this stage of the season, if you have something to play for then they are all big games, whoever you play.

"Sunderland’s going to be a tough game, but it’s in our own hands now."

Meanwhile, Sunderland midfielder Max Power believes his side have a score to settle with Portsmouth after their Checkatrade Trophy final defeat in March.

And the former Wigan Athletic midfielder is keen to ensure his side focus intently on their final three outings.

“With three games left all we can do now is take maximum points and see where it takes us," he admitted.

“We all feel as if we owe Portsmouth one but at this stage of the season we can’t get too down about it. We’ve just got to recover now and win three games, simple as that.

“We’ve got three games left, one of them’s against Portsmouth so we can go back above them then it’s unfortunately us depending on Barnsley slipping up.