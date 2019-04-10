Sunderland AFC news: Surprising transfer link emerges as Burton boss admits his side were 'fortunate'

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has admitted his side's goal against Sunderland was 'fortunate' - but felt the Brewers were more than good value for their point.

Clough saw his side take a first-half lead at the Stadium of Light after a Marcus Harness cross was deflected past his own goalkeeper by defender Tom Flanagan.

And while the Burton boss admitted there was a touch of fortune to the opening goal, he felt it was just rewards for a display which was at times 'brilliant'.

Speaking to the Brewers' official website, Clough said: "It was two very good, very honest sides going for it. Nobody was sitting back.

"We are looking at next season and thinking that coming to places likes this, that's how we want to play.

"In the second half for the first 20-25 minutes we were brilliant.

"That's as well as we have played, certainly better than Saturday but you have to score when you are on top whether it is at home or here at Sunderland.

"And if we had got that second goal that would have given us something to hang onto in the last 10 minutes.

"Our goal was a bit fortunate. Marcus Harness has looked to cross it and it's hit Tom Flanagan and gone in off him but we haven't had too many breaks like that this season.

"But Marcus was attacking him, being positive and he got the reward.

"Their goal was disappointing, conceding from a corner. It was Liam Boyce's job and he came in at half time and said straight away that was his man."

