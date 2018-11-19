Sunderland AFC news: TWO clubs eye Josh Maja swoop as Jack Ross reveals Duncan Watmore latest

Transfer talk continues to dominate the discussion at Sunderland - especially concerning top scorer Josh Maja.

The 19-year-old netted his 11th goal of a stellar season on Saturday as he continues to flourish in the third tier.

But such fine form has inevitably attracted interest, with reports over the weekend suggesting that Championship side Bristol City were keen on a move for the teenager.

And fresh reports from the Sunday Times suggest that Middlesbrough have been casting an eye over Maja as they line-up January transfer targets.

The striker remains locked in talks over a new deal at the Stadium of Light, with manager Jack Ross hopeful that he will commit his future to the Black Cats.

Until that time, speculation is likely with a host of clubs thought to be watching the promising youngster.

Meanwhile, Ross has provided a positive update on attacker Duncan Watmore as he nears a return to action.

The 24-year-old featured in a bounce game last week, with Ross revealing that he is to step up his recovery with an appearance in an U23 game next week.

Indeed, the Scot went on to lay out the striker's comeback plan as he looks to make an impact on the first team squad.

"He’s scheduled to play in an U23 game against Middlesbrough at the beginning of next week, and that will be another significant step forward for him," Ross said.

"Thereafter the U23s have another two games after that and the Checkatrade will then be around that time.

"He’ll play against Middlesbrough and that’ll be a big step forward for him. When we get that out the way we’ll look at when we integrate him.

"I had a long chat with him on Friday and the good thing is this week will be his sixth week of training with us.

"That gives him a really solid platform, not just physically but psychologically, to say, ‘right I’m back’."