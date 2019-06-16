Sunderland AFC takeover: Where we stand ahead of crucial seven days for Mark Campbell's consortium

This coming week is expected to prove a pivotal one in the history of Sunderland AFC.

It is hoped the Mark Campbell-led takeover will go through by the end of the week, with the English businessman becoming the new majority shareholder.

Current chairman Stewart Donald will retain a significant stake and remain on the board, as the club enters a new chapter.

And with that, the transfer business is expected to ramp up given the players are due back in training in a few weeks, time is precious.

Reaching the play-off final extended the season which has led to a shorter summer than usual, Sunderland play their first pre-season game on July 11.

The League One fixtures are released Thursday.

The squad doesn’t need major surgery, but four or five key additions such as central defence, out wide and up front are absolutely key if Sunderland are to go up.

Drawing too many games cost them dearly, Sunderland need to forge a ruthless streak.

The foundations are there for success.

Jack Ross, who faced a lot when he took charge following successive relegations, deserves another crack at the job.

But he will know the pressure is on. Sunderland can’t afford to spend a third season in the third tier.

The Black Cats need to recruit well, with ex-Celtic scout John Park set to join as director of football, and start the campaign strongly, putting a marker down.

Fresh investment will help.

Campbell, 46, is leading a four-strong consortium of English businessmen - two of which are understood to be cousins and have strong family links to the city of Sunderland - with the aim of taking the club forward after a year of rebuilding under Donald & Co after Ellis Short finally departed.

A date of June 19 was initially said to be the day Campbell, who has business interests in the UK and New York, would take charge.

As reported by the Echo it is understood to be later this week.

Either way, barring any last minute glitches, fresh investment is on the way bringing with it fresh excitement and anticipation ahead of a huge season - with promotion a must.