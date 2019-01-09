Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats set to launch ambitious striker bid as defender signs on loan

Sunderland have completed their first signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne.

The 21-year-old centre-back will join Jack Ross' side on loan until the end of the season, following a six-month loan spell at SPL side Hearts.

Speaking to Sunderland's website , Dunne said: “I’m very excited to be here. I’m looking to step up and keep developing my game, so this is a good place for me to do that.

“The lads here have been on a good run and I’ve been lucky to be in a team where we’ve been winning as well, so long may both continue.

“I didn’t have anything to think about, there were 46,000 people here on Boxing Day and that just grabs you.

“It’s a massive club and it was a no-brainer for me”.

The Black Cats are also set to launch an ambitious bid for Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg.

Grigg, 27, was prolific in League One last season, when he scored 19 league goals to help the Latics win promotion to the Championship.

But, following a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, the Northern Ireland international hasn't been a regular starter at the DW Stadium this term.

Grigg has scored four goals in 18 league appearances for the Latics this season but still has 18 months left on his contract.