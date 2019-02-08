Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats, Leeds and West Brom linked with Moterwell winger as Stewart Donald denies Lamine Kone report

The January window has slammed shut for another year, but the transfer rumour mill is still up and running.

Sunderland were linked with a host of players last month, as the Black Cats made five new signings to bolster their chances of promotion from League One.

Yet, with the extensive scouting networks now in place, clubs are always on the lookout for new talent, like Moterwell winger Ryan Hastie.

According to the Daily Record, Sunderland are just one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on the youngster, along with Leeds, West Brom, Swansea and Norwich.

The report also claims the Black Cats were one of the clubs who sent scouts to watch the winger on Wednesday night, when Hastie opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over St Mirren.

It is thought Hastie could be available for a cut-price development fee at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has denied reports Sunderland are still paying a large percentage of Lamine Kone's wages.

The 30-year-old centre-back is currently on loan at French side Strasbourg, after expressing a desire to leave Wearside in the summer.

And it was today reported in French newspaper L'Equipe that Sunderland were paying €60,000 (£52,486) per month of the defender's wages.

Yet Donald has denied the report, tweeting: "We are contributing nothing to Lamine Kone playing in France. I do not know what Strasbourg are paying him exactly but we are paying nothing at all. They have an option to buy him but that is all."

