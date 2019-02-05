Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats legend delivers Will Grigg verdict as Coventry boss reveals interest in striker

The transfer window is over and, after a frantic month, Sunderland have the two strikers they craved.

After a long and drawn out process, the Black Cats finally completed the signing of Wigan striker Will Grigg just seconds before the window slammed shut.

And Sunderland legend Micky Gray has backed the Northern Ireland international to be a success at the Stadium of Light.

"He’ll score goals for Sunderland," Gray told radio station Talksport, speaking on the Jim White Show.

"The disappointing thing is (Josh) Maja leaving, Stewart Donald had to react quickly. He brought in the players that we needed. Grigg is tried and tested at that level, we need those goals to turn those draws around.

“With the experience Will Grigg has got he’ll give us a push to get us into the top two. It’s going to be hard, but if he can come in and do that along with the other new lads around him then we’ve done really, really good business.

“He speaks well, it looks like he knows a few of the players already which obviously does help you settle in. He knows how big the club is - he’ll have been to the training ground and he’ll have witnessed first-hand on Saturday what the atmosphere on match days is like.

“He probably can’t wait to get going.”

Sunderland were linked with several strikers in the final few days of the window, despite Grigg being their No.1 target.

Donald has admitted Sunderland made several enquiries about other strikers, after Wigan rejected five bids for the Northern Ireland international.

And according to Coventry boss Mark Robins, one of those was forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, who instead signed for Bristol Rovers on deadline day.

“There was Fleetwood, there was Sunderland and there was Portsmouth early on. I have no idea what happened," said Robbins.

“I was told Portsmouth and Sunderland were going to make a bid so then you think what that will look like, and can we do something ourselves off the back of it. But we have had limited time to do it.”