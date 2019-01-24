Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats legend praises Stewart Donald but has Josh Maja warning

Sunderland continue to be busy in the transfer market - with the future of Josh Maja having hit the headlines in recent days.

The youngster, who has been in prolific form the Black Cats this season, is set to join French side Bordeaux for a fee worth around £3.5million.

But Sunderland legend Micky Gray has a warning for Sunderland over the striker.

While the former full-back is keen to see Maja stay, he has encouraged the club not to splurge out on offering the 20-year-old a big-money.

He feels that would undo the good work done by the new regime over the summer months.

"I want him to stay at the club and see us out," said Gray, speaking to TalkSport.

"He's 20-years-old and we've been giving him the opportunity of first team football. He's obviously grabbed that with two hands and has done brilliant.

"But I hope this doesn't take us back into the dark ages.

"What I mean by that is, it's taken Stewart Donald a period of time to get rid of most the big earners at the club.

"That [offering Maja a big-money salary to stay] gets us back into the dark ages, of...players who didn't want to be at the club.

"That wage structure needed to come down.

"If Maja is then given this new contract, of X amount of pounds, it takes us back to square one.

"So it's frustrating, it's annoying."

Meanwhile, Sunderland are expected to finalise a deal to land Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter in the coming days.

The 33-year-old has reportedly turned down offers from the Championship to return to the Stadium of Light, where he previously enjoyed a successful spell after coming through the club's youth ranks.

The Black Cats were also linked with a move for Barnsley striker Keiffer Moore, with some outlets claiming that a £2million bid had been launched for the in-demand frontman.

However, it is understood that a deal for Moore is unlikely in this window.