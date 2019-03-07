Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats linked with summer raid of League One rivals

While the summer transfer window may still be months away, transfer rumours continue to circulate.

And there is plenty of transfer talk surrounding Sunderland - who have today been linked with a raid on Accrington Stanley.

The Lancashire Telegraph claim that the Black Cats are one of the sides watching young defender Ross Sykes, who has impressed at the Crown Ground this campaign.

Sykes, 19, has missed Stanley's last few games through injury but has racked up almost 20 appearances in a breakthrough season.

And with his contract set to expire, a number of clubs are thought to be keeping a watchful eye on the former Burnley youngster.

Stanley, though, are keen to keep hold of Sykes - with manager John Coleman hinting that contract talks with several key players could begin shortly.

"We have got to speak to a few people and we will iron that out in the next couple of weeks," he said.

"We have to know where we are first."

Meanwhile, former Sunderland triallist David Edgar has found a new club.

The ex-Newcastle United defender spent a brief spell at the Academy of Light before later training with Bradford City and Carlisle United - but was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid to win a deal.

But now he has teamed-up with National League side Hartlepool United on a short-term deal, running until the end of the season.

Pools boss Craig Hignett has already hinted that the Canadian international could see his stay extended if he can impress in the club's remaining fixtures.