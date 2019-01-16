Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats miss out on attacking midfielder as youngster is linked with SPL move

The January transfer window has reached the halfway point and there's plenty of unfinished business at Sunderland.

So far the Black Cats have made just one addition to their squad, following the arrival of Jimmy Dunne on loan from Burnley.

Meanwhile, the Wearsiders have launched a second bid for Wigan striker Will Grigg, after Sunderland owner Stewart Donald revealed the club are looking to sign another striker this month.

Donald also took to Twitter on Tuesday night to reassure fans the club are working hard behind the scenes.

"We are working very hard to do the right deals. I know everyone wants everything sorted asap but we need the detail right," replied Donald when asked if there was any news regarding in and outgoings at the Stadium of Light.

"We know we need to strengthen - we have sensible & serious offers out in the market. We will definitely be backing Jack - just need a little time."

One man who won't be signing for Sunderland this month is Huddersfield midfielder Jack Payne.

The 24-year-old joined League One Bradford at the start of the season and, according to the Yorkshire Post, had attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Sunderland.

But Payne, who has scored eight goals in 27 league appearances this campaign, has now agreed a new deal with the Bantams, which will keep him at Valley Parade until the end of the season.

In terms of outgoing, Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson has been linked with a move to SPL side Dundee.

The 21-year-old forward recently returned from a successful loan spell at Darlington, after recovering from a knee operation.

Sunderland are keen for the striker to go back out on loan and, according to the Express, SPL side Dundee are keen on the player.

The Dee, who are bottom of the SPL, were reportedly impressed by the striker's form during a spell at Falkirk last season.