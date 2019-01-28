Sunderland AFC transfer news: Celtic winger Lewis Morgan wanted on loan plus overseas interest in Bryan Oviedo

Sunderland are in talks to sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan on loan, according to reports.

Sky Sports report Jack Ross is keen to be reunited with the wideman, the pair having previously worked together at St Mirren.

Morgan, 22, is available for loan this month with Aberdeen and Sunderland both credited with a strong interest in him with Sky Sports reporting talks are underway over a possible loan deal.

Morgan joined Celtic from St Mirren last January but was immediately loaned back to the Paisley side for the rest of the season, where he helped Ross win the Championship.

Morgan has made 13 appearances for Celtic this season, his last seven appearances coming from the subs bench.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports are also reporting that there is serious interest from four clubs in Bryan Oviedo ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Three of those from overseas and one in the Championship.

Oviedo has strong competition at left-back from Reece James and Denver Hume this season, one of the highest earners Oviedo would be allowed to leave if an offer did come in for him.

Sky Sports' North East reporter Keith Downie posted on Twitter: "Bryan Oviedo is attracting interest from three overseas clubs plus one in the Championship."

Sunderland hope to make at least three signings before the deadline at 11pm on Thursday, with Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg the number one target following the departure of Josh Maja to Bordeaux in a deal worth up to £3.5million.