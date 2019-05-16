Sunderland AFC transfer news: Defender set for summer exit - with move to Holland on the cards

Sunderland defender Adam Matthews is reportedly set for a summer exit - with interest from home shores and abroad.

The former Cardiff City full-back sees his current deal at the Stadium of Light expire this summer and, according to reports from Football Insider, could be set to leave the Black Cats.

Matthews is believed to be one of the higher-earners remaining at the club following their back-to-back relegations but may not be handed a new deal - especially if Sunderland remain in League One for another season.

And the report claims that there is no shortage of interest in Matthews, with Championship side Sheffield Wednesday one of the clubs interested in a move for the Welsh international.

There is also thought to be interest from a number of Dutch sides, with a move to Holland's Eredivisie another options for the full-back - while other Championship sides are believed to be ready to battle Wednesday.

However, Football Insider claim that Sunderland 'would be keen' to retain the full-back, although any decision on that front will hinge on whether they can achieve promotion via the play-offs.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport claim that Sunderland manager Jack Ross was 'under consideration' for the Scotland manager's job - but failed to make their three-man shortlist.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, Scott Gemmill and ex-Sunderland managerial target Derek McInness are on the Scottish FA's final shortlist, with a decision expected imminently.