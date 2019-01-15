Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-defender looks set for China as Cats miss out on Romanian youngster

Things didn't quite go to plan for former Sunderland defender Tyias Browning following his loan move to the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old defender joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan from Everton at the start of last season and played 27 league games as the Black Cats were relegated to League One.

Browning played his last game for Sunderland in March after a groin injury caused him to miss the final few months of the season.

After returning to Goodison Park, Browning hasn't featured for Everton's first team this season, leading to speculation about his future.

And the young defender now looks set to leave the country all together, with journalist Alan Myers claiming, the player is 'expected to join an unnamed club in China in the next 24 hours'.

Before his move to Sunderland, Browning also had loan spells at Wigan and Preston.

One man who is moving on is Romanian youngster Calin Popescu but not to Sunderland.

Romanian website Fanatik.Ro has claimed the 17-year-old had successful trials with both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.

However, Popescu has instead signed an 18-month deal with Romanian top-flight side Sepsi OSK.