Sunderland AFC transfer news: Jack Ross eyes swoop for 'Turkish Messi' plus Will Grigg latest

With under a week of the transfer window remaining, Sunderland are still searching for new additions.

The Black Cats have thus far only added Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne to their squad on a half-season loan deal, but manager Jack Ross is keen to secure further new recruits.

And Sky Sports claim that Sunderland are eyeing a deal for Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ehrun Oztumer.

The attack-minded player - who has been dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' in some quarters - only joined the Championship side from Walsall in the summer.

But Oztumer, 27, has found first-team opportunities in the North West limited and has made just 17 appearances for the Trotters this campaign.

That means a January move could be likely, and Sky claim that both Sunderland and Charlton are eyeing a move for the playmaker.

Elsewhere, Ross is continuing his pursuit of Wigan striker Will Grigg.

Paul Cook, Wigan's manager, revealed this morning that Sunderland have seen four bids rejected for the Northern Irish international - but they are expected to return with a fifth.

And the Latics' chief also claimed that other clubs have registered their interest in the 27-year-old - but Cook remains keen not to part with the talisman.

Sunderland are the ones who have come on to us, they’re the ones who’ve made the bids," he said.

“There’s been one or two other clubs who’ve asked to be kept informed

"I think Sunderland have made four bids now, and I don’t want to get involved in the debates surrounding this.

“Football’s football, Sunderland can bid for our players, any club can bid for any other club’s players.

“It’s like Steven Gerrard said this week: All players are for sale at the right price.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you nobody is for sale.

"Will Grigg has a price, everyone has a price!

“But I think with the fact you’ve seen us rebuffing four attempts - and forgive me Sunderland if I’m saying anything wrong - you can clearly see our intent is not to sell players."