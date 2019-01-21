Sunderland AFC transfer news: Jack Ross reveals thoughts on Will Grigg as Cats are linked with Reading frontman

Sunderland remain interested in Wigan striker Will Grigg - despite seeing two bids knocked back for the forward.

With just 10 days to go until the end of the transfer window, the Black Cats are still hopeful they can add another striker to their squad this month.

Grigg, 27, remains the number one target, though Latics boss Paul Cook said last week both bids from Sunderland had 'fallen short'.

Those comments have promoted Sunderland boss Jack Ross to open up on the striker, who scored 19 league goals as Wigan won promotion from League One last season.

And ahead of the Black Cats' Checkatrade Trophy clash with Manchester City, Ross spoke specifically about Grigg and Sunderland's attempts to sign the striker.

"I’ve always been reluctant to comment on individual players and I know obviously Paul’s done that at the weekend so it’s made it obvious that we have made a bid for him and he’s a player that we would like to bring to the club," said Ross.

"We have, what, nine or ten days left in which to do that so it’s obviously something we would like to try and make happen."

To complicate matters Grigg rolled his ankle during Wigan's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

When asked about the injury after the game, Cook said it looked 'quite bad', yet the severity remains unclear.

Ross was also quizzed about the situation and whether it would impact Sunderland's approach.

"Well it would depend, I think, on the player’s fitness and how serious that injury is," replied the Sunderland boss.

"Obviously I can’t comment on that because I don’t know or wasn’t at the game, not part of that, he’s not my player."

If Sunderland don't manage to sign Grigg, the Black Cats could turn their attentions to Reading striker Marc McNulty.

The 26-year-old forward scored 28 goals for Coventry in all competitions last campaign, as the Sky Blues won promotion from League Two.

But following his summer move to join the Royals, McNulty has scored just one goal in the Championship.

Sunderland were linked with the striker earlier in the window and new reports from the Mirror claim the Black Cats remain interested.