Sunderland AFC transfer news: Loan winger recalled as Cats and Wycombe set to face disciplinary action

Sunderland have recalled winger Williams Kokolo from his loan spell at Darlington.

The youngster teamed-up with the National League North outfit in December, and went on to make nine appearances for the Quakers.

But he Frenchman, who is also comfortable playing as wing-back, has now been recalled to the Academy of Light.

Darlington issued a club statement confirming the news today, saying: "We would like to thank Williams for his help during his time with us and also Sunderland for loaning him to us.

"We would like to wish Williams well for the future."

Meanwhile, Sunderland have been charged by the FA following a touchline melee during their 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

The incident, which took place during the 95th minute of the clash at Adams Park, saw George Honeyman and Nathan Tyson shown red as the two benches collided shortly after Duncan Watmore's dramatic late leveller.

Both teams have now been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 - which alleges that the club failed to ensure their players and staff conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

Sunderland have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charges and could appeal if they feel there are grounds to do so.

The case is being treated as 'non-standard', meaning there are no set sanctions in place.

The Black Cats have also seen a further four players called-up for international duty.

Aiden McGeady and Jimmy Dunne were both handed places in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad last week, prompting the trip to Fleetwood on March 23 to be postponed.

And the duo have now been joined by Jon McLaughlin and Lewis Morgan (both Scotland) and Northern Irish pair Will Grigg and Tom Flanagan in earning call-ups for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.