Sunderland AFC transfer news: No Josh Maja offers but Premier League club 'step-up interest'

Sunderland are yet to receive any offers for striker Josh Maja as speculation continues to surround his future.

The 20-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, was advised by his representatives to turn down the fresh terms offered by the Black Cats.

Sunderland had offered their top scorer much-improved terms, but the continuing uncertainty over his future means a host of clubs have been linked with a move.

And reports today suggest that top-flight Crystal Palace are set to up their interest in the striker and plan to observe him during Saturday's clash with Luton Town.

The Daily Mail claim that the Eagles' sporting director, Dougie Freedman, will take in the game at the Stadium of Light and feedback on Maja's performance.

Wolves, Huddersfield and Manchester City are among the other clubs thought to be keen on the youngster.

But Jack Ross confirmed yesterday that there was nothing imminent on the outgoing front at Sunderland - and Stewart Donald confirmed on the Roker Rapport Podcast earlier this week that no official bids had been made for the striker.

"None are imminent," said Ross on outgoings.

"I'm not in any rush to trim my squad. We feel as if we're okay.

"We've performed okay over the first half of the season and, if anything, it's adding one or two of those players that we've mentioned that will strengthen it."

When asked if anyone had submitted an offer for Maja, Donald said: "No.

"I've had teams on the phone to me telling me that's he's been mentioned to them by his agent.

"The football clubs are saying they like him, but let's see him in the Championship."