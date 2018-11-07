Sunderland AFC transfer news: Papy Djilobodji departs, winger on future plus Celtic midfielder rules out move

Sunderland have reached an agreement that sees Papy Djilobodji’s time at the club come to an end.

Sunderland served Djilobodji notice on his contract in September after the player failed to return for training.

He had been given leave of absence for the month of July to secure a move away from Wearside but that did not materialise and when he eventually returned in September, the club said he ‘comprehensively failed’ a fitness test.

Djilobodji will not be able to sign for a new club until January, as he becomes a free agent after the closing of the summer window.

A club statement read: “Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Papy Djilobodji for his departure, his employment having terminated on 21 September 2018.”

It is a boost for Sunderland who had expected and budgeted for the players to leave long before now.

Lewis Morgan has ruled out leaving Celtic in January.

Sunderland had been linked with a move for the winger last summer but Morgan - who played under Jack Ross at St Mirren - said that was just 'paper talk'.

Morgan told the Evening Times: "I don’t think it is now or never.

"I am 22 so I have got ten or 15 years ahead of me so I don’t put that pressure on myself.

"I am not looking to go out on loan [in January]. I am looking to go out and play [for Celtic]. I am just focusing on the games coming up."

Addressing the Sunderland rumours, Morgan added: "It was paper talk. I never heard anything about that.

"When I came in I didn’t want to go anywhere else so that was never a possibility. I am here and I want to try and fight for my place at this club."

And finally, Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady says he would love to finish his career at Celtic – but is also considering potential coaching roles.

The 32-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2017 after starting his professional career at Celtic Park, where he played between between 2004 and 2010.

The Republic of Ireland international was born and brought up in Scotland but chose to play for the Republic, qualifying through his Irish grandparents.

But despite his desire to finish his playing days with the Celts, McGeady is also exploring potential coaching options.

“I would be happy to finish my career in a Celtic shirt, but I don’t think it will happen,” McGeady told the Scottish Sun.

“I have not seriously thought about a coaching career, but a couple of years ago I would have flatly rejected the idea of becoming a coach.

“But the older I get, the more I play and watch football, the more often I think about it.

“My attention is drawn now to certain coaching decisions and I think that perhaps in some situations I would have acted differently.”