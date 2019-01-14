Sunderland AFC transfer news: Will Grigg latest as Cats linked with THREE strikers

Sunderland continue to push for further winter signings - with a striker top of manager Jack Ross' wishlist.

The Black Cats have made Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg their number one target, but saw an initial offer for the Latics' star turned down last week.

But, as reported by our sister title the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have today returned with a fresh bid.

Having seen their first deal rebuffed, Sunderland have now launched an improved offer as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Ross has already netted the defender he sought, signing Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne on loan until the end of the season, and a striker is the Scot's remaining transfer priority.

It's perhaps, therefore, no surprise that the Wearsiders have been linked with two further strikers in recent days.

The Mirror claim that the Black Cats hold an interest in out-of-favour Reading striker Marc McNulty - and could swoop for the frontman if they fail to land Grigg.

McNulty only joined the Royals in the summer but is thought to be free to leave the Madjeski Stadium during this transfer window.

Birmingham City striker Greg Stewart has also been linked with a switch to the North East after he was recalled to St Andrew's following a productive loan spell at Kilmarnock.

Reports in the Scottish Sun state that Sunderland are eyeing a move for Stewart, while Killie are keen to bring him back to Rugby Park.

Meanwhile, young striker Connor Shields has extended his loan at Alloa Athletic until the end of the current season.

The frontman, who has spent the majority of this campaign at the Recreation Ground, has now extended his stay with Jack Ross's former side.