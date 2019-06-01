Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Cats eye swoop for ex-Newcastle United youngster

With the transfer window set to open in the coming days, speculation surrounding Sunderland has already begun.

And reports from the Peterborough Telegraph suggest that Sunderland are set to renew their interest in Peterborough United forward Marcus Maddison

Maddison, who is a boyhood Sunderland fan, was previously in Newcastle United's academy.

And while Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is keen to tie the forward to a new contract, he has spoken about Sunderland's interest in Maddison.

He feels the Black Cats will struggle to land the forward as, with Peterborough themselves eyeing promotion next season, MacAnthony would be hesitant at selling one of their start players to a rival.

In a tweet, the Posh owner said: "I know their manager liked him a lot.

"It’s unlikely though due to the cost factor and we wouldn’t want to lose him to a League One rival to be honest.

"It would be a tough conversation with him if they did ever come in."

Meanwhile, Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has shot down claims that Luke O'Nien could be leaving the Stadium of Light.

Dubious reports on social media suggested that the midfielder, who joined the Black Cats from Wycombe Wanderers last season, was set to make a £750,000 switch to Barnsley.

But Donald, replying to a supporter on social media, said there was "no truth at all" in the claims.