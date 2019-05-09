Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Defender target set for summer switch

A reported Sunderland target looks set for a summer switch - after being placed on the transfer list.

The Black Cats were linked with a move for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan in January as Jack Ross sought defensive reinforcements.

Sky Sports claimed that the 25-year-old, who spent the season on loan at League One rivals Blackpool, was being eyed by the Wearsiders ahead of a potential move.

Sunderland instead signed Burnley centre back Jimmy Dunne, as Heneghan remained with the Seasiders.

But the former Motherwell man is now facing an uncertain future, having been placed on the transfer list by his parent clubs.

The centre back has been deemed surplus to requirements following the Blades' promotion to the Premier League and now looks set for a summer switch.

Meanwhile, in the shorter-term, Sunderland are continuing to prepare for their play-off semi-final clash with Portsmouth.

And Pompey are set to welcome back key man Jamal Lowe when they travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The winger missed last weekend's clash with Accrington Stanley - but manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed he will return this weekend.

On Lowe, Jackety said: 'He is (fine).

'With a baby, the recent addition, congratulations to him and his partner on his second child...

'But he's been in all week. looks really enthusiastic and positive towards playing on Saturday.'

Only long-term absentees Dion Donohue and Jack Whatmough will be missing for the trip to Wearside.