Sunderland AFC v Charlton Athletic: Team news ahead of League One play-off final as Addicks handed blow

Sunderland have left the North East ahead of their trip to Wembley - and star performer Aiden McGeady is among the players to make the journey.

The winger is a doubt for the League One play-off final against Charlton (Sunday May 26, 3pm), but has travelled south with the squad today ahead of the big game.

Photos and videos on social media show McGeady among the Sunderland players mixing with fans at Durham train station - with the Black Cats set to take the train to London Kings Cross.

It is worth noting, however, that as they did for the Checkatrade Trophy final in March, Sunderland are taking their whole first team squad to the capital ahead of the winner-takes-all clash.

The inclusion of McGeady in the travelling party, however, could prove to be good news ahead of the meeting with the Addicks.

Jack Ross said earlier this week that the Irishman would be given 'every chance' to feature in the final - but that a sensible call would have to be made.

"He has a chance," said Ross when asked if McGeady could return this weekend.

"The two-week break he had since being unavailable for the first leg against Portsmouth has helped him.

"We've spoken often enough for his need for a prolonged rest period, he won't get that until the summer but this period of rest has come at a good time for him.

"We'll be building up his workload as the week goes on and he has a chance of being involved in the game.

"We'll make a sensible decision, as we did for the second leg against Portsmouth, and give him every chance."

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic look set to be without striker Igor Vetokele after Lee Bowyer admitted the striker was a major doubt for the trip to Wembley.

But the Addicks will otherwise have a full squad ahead of the clash with the Black Cats.

Speaking to the News Shopper, Bowyer said: "“Igor is struggling, still struggling.

“He’s going to be a doubt, we were hoping he’ll be back training today (Friday), but he’s not and it’s not looking good.

“Other than that, all good.

“We’ve been training, looking sharp and professional, so on a fitness front nothing’s changed from the last game.”