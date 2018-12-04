Sunderland AFC v Walsall: Here's how to get FA Cup tickets for Stadium of Light replay

The Black Cats will host an FA Cup replay at the Stadium of Light next week - and here's how to get your hands on tickets.

Sunderland AFC will welcome Walsall to the city on Tuesday, December 11 after a draw at Saturday's match - and tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow.

It was 1-1 at the Bescot Stadium over the weekend as Aiden McGeady’s first half goal was cancelled out by the Saddlers in the second half.

Read more: Sunderland to face Bolton Wanderers if they beat Walsall in replay



Tickets for the Emirates FA Cup Second Round replay against Walsall are hitting the shelves at 9am tomorrow, with adult tickets priced at £10, under-16s and over 65s tickets priced at £5.

Season card holders will be awarded a Black Cat point if they buy their ticket before the day of the game.

Sales will be available on the day from 6.30pm, but only via cash turnstiles only.

The park and ride service will not be operating for this game.

*Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Wednesday and will be available online, over the phone and for purchase in person from the ticket office.