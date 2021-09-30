Sunderland and England Women reveal big announcement for Stadium of Light

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The Lionesses will play Austria on Saturday, November 27th in their penultimate World Cup qualifier of the year.

It will be the first time that England Women have played at the Stadium of Light.

A number of players in Wiegman’s likely squad for the fixture spent time at Sunderland in the early stages of their career, including Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Lucy Staniforth and Beth Mead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England Women have announced a Stadium of Light fixture

Wiegman took charge earlier this year and says it will be a ‘very special day’.

“I am well aware how important the north-east of England has been in the development of so many of our squad, and in particular Sunderland,” she said.

"I am delighted we can play in such an impressive stadium and in front of fans who are so passionate about the game. I know it will be a very special day and I hope we can rise to the occasion.”

England began their World Cup qualifying campaign in impressive fashion earlier this month as they followed an 8-0 home win over North Macedonia with a 10-0 thrashing of Luxembourg.

Steph Houghton is set to return to Wearside in November

Tickets for the game at the Stadium of Light will initially go on sale to My England Football members from 12pm today. Supporters can sign-up for free to become a My England Football member via www.englandfootball.com/members.