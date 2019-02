The data analysts at Bet Victor have calculated - based on data from Companies House - the amount that every top flight club has spent on wages since the league's formation in 1992. There are some staggering expenditures, with Sunderland and Newcastle both ranking highly in the wage bill table. But where exactly do they finish? Scroll down and click through the pages to see where the two North East sides rank among the Premier League's big spenders:

1. Chelsea Chelsea are the Premier Leagues big spenders, having shelled-out 2,673,817,668 pounds on wages since the league's formation.

2. Manchester United The Red Devils are not far behind Chelsea, having spent 2,486,291,000 pounds on wage payments since 1992.

3. Arsenal The Gunners wage expenditure is the third-highest in Premier League history, amounting to 2,048,048,509 pounds.

4. Liverpool The Reds have spent 2,009,703,000 pounds on wages since the Premier Leagues start in 1992.

