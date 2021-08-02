Charlie Cresswell playing for Leeds Under-23s.

Here’s some of the latest Black Cats gossip from around the web:

Leeds turn down Sunderland approach

The main priority for Johnson in the coming days is to sign some senior full-backs.

Sunderland have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks and have now been credited with interest in Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.

The 18-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and according to The Sunday People, the Whites have turned down a loan move from Sunderland.

Johnson is also in need of some centre-back cover despite the arrival of 17-year-old Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

Bailey Wright missed the side’s pre-season win over Hull and has been linked with a move away.

Sheffield Wednesday man turned down Championship offers

Elsewhere in League One new Sheffield Wednesday signing Dennis Adeniran says he turned down other offers to join the Owls.

The 22-year-old midfielder was released by Everton at the end of last season and was linked with several clubs, including Sunderland.

Speaking to our sister title the Sheffield Star, Adeniran said Wednesday boss Darran Moore played a big part in his decision.

“I know a couple of players who have played under him, and obviously he’s a fantastic manager,” said Adeniran.

“I thought that, at this point of my career, I need the type of manager like him, and the type of club like this to take me to the next level. And hopefully take this club to the next level.

"I had Championship offers, but it was really a no-brainer to be honest – I was always going to come here.”

Sunderland to challenge League One rivals for full-back

Finally, Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Dundee left-back Jamie Robson.

According to the Daily Record, the Black Cats and Lincoln are both interested in the player.

Robson made 31 league appearances for Dundee last season.

