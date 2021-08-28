Sunderland assistant has this message that fans will love after win over Wycombe

Elliot Embleton celebrates his stunning goal at the Stadium of Light

A 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers means that the Black Cats will finish the day in the automatic promotion places for the first time since April 12, 2019.

The Sunderland assistant head coach said he was thrilled with the team's start to the campaign, but insists there is much more to come from a group still coming together after a hectic summer of squad overhaul on Wearside.

"We've got to keep improving," he said.

"We're top but we want to be there after 45,46 games, not just five.

"It's a great start and it's something we have to build on.

"We don't to get carried away, we've got a lot of players who are fairly new in the building, and stil adjusting to our philosophy and just senior football in general.

"It's very exciting for us and it's massive for us to have the fans back as well.

"That was another great atmosphere.

"I love that Elvis song, it proper gets me going!

"The lads are loving it, the young lads are thriving on it and we've got to keep building on it.

"They're like little sponges and it's important the experienced lads keep helping them, which they're doing at the moment and that is so important."

Wycombe had started strongly at the Stadium of Light, but Ross Stewart's header gave the Black Cats the lead and Elliot Embleton extended it moments later with a stunning strike.

Sunderland were excellent through the second half and took a three-nil lead when Stewart added a second with ten minutes to play.

A deflected effort from David Wheeler prevented Sunderland from sealing a clean sheet in stoppage time but McAllister praised the way his side dealt with a physical side, particularly with such a young defence.

"We're playing against a side who have started the season really well, so we knew it was going to be tough," he said.

"The way they play, they're always going to cause problems.

"They have real quality up front in Sam Vokes and then they can get those runners off him.

"We weathered the storm early on and then showed some real quality to take control.

"I thought the third goal was massive, just to give us that cushion.

"We showed in little spells that quality, keeping the ball and moving the ball really well.

"We dealt with their threats really well."

McAllister hailed Carl Winchester and Dan Neil after the duo again put in a pair of impressive displays.

Winchester is thriving at right back, while Neil took another chance to impress in central midfield by producing the assist for Stewart's second goal.

"They're quality footballers and we knew that," McAllister said.

"Dan has come through that bad injury earlier in his career and has just grown and grown.

"He's showing his quality week in, week out. He's taken that chance.