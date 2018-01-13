Sunderland boss Chris Coleman discusses loan arrival Jake Clarke-Salter ahead of debut at Cardiff

Jake Clarke-Salter will be thrown straight into the Championship relegation dogfight at Cardiff City this lunchtime.

The Chelsea defender became Chris Coleman’s first signing when he joined Sunderland on a loan deal until the end of the season.

And after impressing in training at the Academy of Light this week, the 20-year-old will be handed his first start today.

Coleman has praised the youngster’s “appetite” for the relegation scrap at Sunderland and believes he has the right attitude and mentality to make a big impression on Wearside.

“I am delighted to have signed Jake, he is a good young defender with a great appetite,” said Coleman.

“He is someone we looked at for a while from afar, it will be good for Jake this experience in his development.

“He has the right mentality and he wants to be in the middle of it here - and he certainly will here!

“Jake will be a good addition for us, he is not shy, You would struggle if you were shy coming here.

“We need more of that, players with a strong mentality. I like Jake because he isn’t noisy and loud - he is confident and has the right intentions.

“What he has won in his youth career tells you something about his mentality. I am delighted he is here and it will be good for both parties.”

Managers usually keep their team selection close to their chest but the Black Cats boss has confirmed he will start at Cardiff.

Coleman added: “He will be starting, I won’t hide that fact.

“We have bought him up here to play. Provided he is fit then he will get loads of game time here. His arrival gives us more strength and depth in central defence.

“You go out on loan to play football. Any of our boys who go out on loan if they are going out then they need to play, otherwise what is the point?

“It is a great opportunity for younger players, especially at a club of our size to see if they can handle it.”