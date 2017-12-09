Sunderland boss Chris Coleman looks for on-loan Brendan Galloway to dig deep

Chris Coleman admits Brendan Galloway has endured a “tough time” at Sunderland and has challenged the defender to dig deep for the cause.

The Everton loanee is set to start today against Championship leaders Wolves at Molineux after left-back Bryan Oviedo’s hamstring injury ruled him out for three weeks.

Galloway, 21, started the first five games of the season but came under heavy criticism for his defending and positional sense.

Dropped after the 2-0 defeat to Leeds United, Galloway has only started one game since.

Sunderland’s injury crisis has opened up an opportunity and Coleman says Galloway needs to forget about his poor start.

Coleman again stressed all of the players are accountable for the club’s plight adding they need to be fully committed, the Sunderland boss reiterating his stance that anyone who isn’t can go.

Coleman said: “When I first arrived, I knew he had had a tough time.

“But tough time or not, whether he had played well or not, it’s now that matters and we are going to need all of the players.

“We need them to dig deep. Whatever fears they have, we need them to get over that, because we are all responsible for what happens to this club going forward.

“It’s about accountability.

”I can forgive anybody for having a bad day, as long as they try their best.

“But people that duck it or shirk it, I’ll never understand that – I can’t forgive that.

“If anyone doesn’t want to be here, they need to tell me and they can go and we will go and get someone else.

“You’d be amazed how far you can get with an honest group of players, amazed – I’ve seen it myself.

“I’ve also been a part of a squad that might have had a lot of talent individually, but if you don’t have the collective mentality to do well, it’s no good.

“It hasn’t changed for me since Day One – if you’re in, you’re in all the way.

“If you’re not, that’s fine, you can go – just be honest.”

Galloway wasn’t due to be on the bench against Reading but was a late addition after Paddy McNair pulled up in the warm-up with a groin injury, the left-back coming on after Oviedo limped off after 58 minutes.

Coleman added: “I had a ten minute conversation with Brendan on Saturday, and I explained why he wasn’t in the 18 and he was fine about it.

“Then Paddy got injured in the warm-up and we had to drag Brendan away from the area upstairs where he was having a cup of coffee with his family, and then he’s involved.

“Not only that, in the second half he was involved. It’s never great preparation, so fair play to him.”

For Galloway, the trip to Wolves is a chance to stake a claim for a regular spot.

Galloway said: “It is another chance for me to get back in and hopefully do whatever I can to stay in the team and help us win.

“We have had a full week of training and we know what we are going to face against Wolves, who have been doing well.

“We have been improving and the lads are starting to get their confidence back, hopefully we can go there and get three points.

“It is not daunting at all, you have to be excited to play in these games, to prove yourself against the best in the league.

“They are top of the league and have some good players but we are a big club and we have equally as good players.”