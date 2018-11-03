Sunderland boss has this warning for League One rivals after fifth straight win

Sunderland have won five straight league games for the first time in 11 years - but Jack Ross believes there is much more to come from his side.

Sunderland's 2-0 win at Home Park, thanks to an Aiden McGeady brace, saw the Black Cats move into second place in League One after Peterborough United's defeat at Wycombe.

Chris Maguire in action for Sunderland at Plymouth Argyle.

It was the sixth win in all competitions and the fourth straight clean sheet.

Momentum is firmly with Sunderland but Ross believes there is much more to come from his side, with the Scot targeting the League One title this year.

When asked about moving into second place and the automatic promotion spots, Ross said: "We want to go that one step further and we have said that all along.

"We won't be satisfied till we are there and stay there. The players have been good for me all season, they are churning out the results and the clean sheets too.

"I think we have improvement in us. We will get better.

"People talk about our depth but we were stretched today so another win and four straight clean sheets is testament to the players."

Ross added: "I thought with the exception of the 15-20 minute period in the second half when we lost control a bit that it was maybe as good as we have played away from home in terms of dominating the game.

"We started second half brightly and got the rewards through Aiden's goal.

"First half we were good, I couldn't have too much criticism. They defended their box well, the later part of the first half.

"We got a bit impatient and narrow and forcing things. We have good quality in the wide areas so we needed to exploit that and to the players credit, they did that."

Sunderland lacked a cutting edge in the first half but McGeady's brilliance eight minutes into the second half proved the difference.

He delayed his shot having run across the edge of the area before unleashing an unstoppable effort to leave the 1,400-strong away following delighted.

Ross said: "We have been clinical this season, we have scored in every league game this season.

"Maybe when we went a bit narrow and rushed that was partly my fault as we had Lynden and Aiden playing on the opposite sides to the ones they normally do.

"To the players credit they made the park bigger in the opening of the second half."