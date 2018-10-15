Sunderland boss Jack Ross hoping for double fitness boost ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

The Sunderland squad is due back in training today, with Jack Ross hoping to see the return of Lynden Gooch and Ethan Robson.

Sunderland didn’t have a game at the weekend due to international call-ups with those players away - Jon McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan, Bryan Oviedo, Bali Mumba and Benjamin Kimpioka - not due back until midweek.

But those not away on international duty were due back at the Academy of Light today, following a short break, ahead of the trip to Shrewsbury Town in League One.

Gooch had missed the wins over Bradford City and Carlisle United with a hamstring injury.

“Lynden I expect to train on the Monday after the international weekend,” said Ross before the break.

Robson, meanwhile, picked up an ankle injury in the Checktrade Trophy win over Carlisle but Ross was hopeful it wasn’t too serious. “I think it’s fairly minor to be honest,” said Ross.

“It was a combination of the impact from the tackle and he just twisted his ankle a bit. We don’t think it’s anything too serious.

"The fact that we don’t have another game for a while helps, hopefully he should be OK by the time the group comes back together properly [on Monday].”