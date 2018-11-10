Sunderland boss Jack Ross reacts to those Derek Adams comments

Jack Ross has played down comments made by Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams following last week's game at Home Park.

The Black Cats won the match 2-0 but according to Adams, Plymouth 'were the better team' and Sunderland are 'riding their luck' in League One.

Ross was asked about the comments in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's FA Cup game against Port Vale.

And the Sunderland boss maintained his side deserved to win the match, and the Black Cats' position is no fluke.

“Every manager has their own approach to how they analyse games,” said Ross.

“My post-match comments were different, I felt we were decent in our performance and deserved to win.

"I’ve watched the game again since then and my opinion hasn’t changed.

Despite their contrasting views, Ross is not too concerned about Adams' remarks.

"I don’t have any issue with it. It takes a lot more than that to rattle me, if I’m honest,” added Ross.



“I’m fortunate that the players have taken that on board, they know that and believe it [how hard they have to work].

“It’s an interesting one for me because I was speaking to Catts (Lee Cattermole) the other day about it.

“I asked him about the Premier League and said, you must have had games against the Liverpools, Man Citys, and thought we were the better team but lost."

Adams also commented on Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin's performance, claiming the visitors only stayed in the game because of the Scot's man of the match display.

Ross found Adams' observation intriguing.

“I do find it intriguing that when Jon makes saves, it’s almost as if [he shouldn’t].

“I’ve enjoyed all the games this season and they have been hard. We’ve always been very respectful of the opposition."

It has been pointed out numerous times this season that Ross is working with a bigger budget compared to other managers in League One.

Even so, the Sunderland boss insists he's faced plenty of other challenges since taking charge at the Stadium of Light in the summer.

“I try to be accurate in my assessment of games, you won’t always get it right because sometimes your emotions get the better of you.

“All we can control is what we do. I generally don’t get uptight about what other managers think about what we do, I’ve read it a lot pre-match, about budgets and the like.

“Every manager out there has their own unique challenges, and I had a hell of a unique one this summer. It is what it is.”



