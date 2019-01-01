Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals when he expects to make first January signing

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is confident the club can bolster their defensive options after the Black Cats' clash with Charlton next week.

The Wearsiders are looking to bring in a player on loan due to their limited transfer funds.

Ross was asked if Sunderland were close to making their first signing of the January transfer window following his side's 1-0 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

“I’m hopeful we’ll manage to get a defensive player in," replied Ross.

"All being well, I’d hope that will be concluded post the Charlton game."

Sunderland face the Addicks on Saturday, January 5 ahead of their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Newcastle.

Following injuries to Adam Matthews and Donald Love, the Black Cats appear particularly short at at full-back.

“There’s nothing to say that won’t happen, but like everything, it won’t be done until it’s all registered and put through," added Ross.

“That would help us because you could see that we’re pretty stretched squad wise. It would be nice to get a bit of reinforcement in.”