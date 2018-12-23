Sunderland boss Jack Ross thanks fans at motorway service station after Portsmouth defeat

It was a frustrating afternoon for the 2,637 Sunderland fans who made the 11-hour round trip to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats were beaten 3-1 by their promotion rivals, but some lucky supporters received an early Christmas gift on their journey back from Fratton Park.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

After stopping at Woodhall service station, a group of Sunderland fans were greeted by manager Jack Ross, who showed his class after a difficult day in the dugout.

Ross stepped onto a coach full of travelling Sunderland fans to thank them for their incredible commitment and support this season.

The Black Cats boss reportedly apologised for the defeat while wishing fans a Merry Christmas as they made their way back to the North East.

Many fans took to social media afterwards to praise the manager for the gesture.

Lewis Macinnes‏ tweeted: "Jack Ross and the team stopped off at Woodall services and came onto our coach and thanked us for a support today sheer class #redandwhitearmy"

John Watson addded: "Nice touch by Jack Ross at Woodall services came onto the Sunderland supporters coach to thank all the travelling fans who turn up week after week."