Sunderland boss lifts lid on frustrating transfer business; Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City also make headlines

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been speaking about his transfer frustrations.

Jon Walters won’t be joining on loan from Burnley after undergoing knee surgery while Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn looks unlikely to be leaving Anfield on loan at this stage.

Sunderland are interested in signing Derby County striker Chris Martin on loan.

Coleman said: “We have been frustrated. I would be more frustrated if I thought we were not working hard enough to bring players in but we have been working incredibly hard, we have been so close.”

Here’s a round-up of the other transfer headlines today:

Stoke’s former England striker Peter Crouch, 36, has emerged as a new target for Chelsea after injury denied Andy Carroll, 29, a possible move from West Ham. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are keen to sign Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, from Roma. The pair could cost a combined £77m. (Daily Star)

Chelsea could use 24-year-old Belgian Michy Batshuayi as part of a deal to sign Edin Dzeko. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 27, says being a part of the club is “special”. The Spaniard has sought to play down speculation around his future at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Manchester City have expressed an interest in Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 24, but his future could depend on Liverpool’s pursuit of Schalke’s 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Mirror)

Tottenham are rivalling Manchester United in a bid to sign Paris St-Germain’s Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, 25. (L’Equipe - in French)

Alexis Sanchez has been made to train with Arsenal’s youth team as the 29-year-old Chilean forward’s move to Old Trafford drags on. (Times)

Chelsea may face a transfer ban for breaking the rules on the signing of foreign players aged under 18. (Guardian)

Brighton are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven’s 24-year-old Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 24, will have to submit a transfer request to have any chance of joining Manchester United, says Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta. (La Gazetta Dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal are reportedly one step closer to signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the 28-year-old was left out of the Borussia Dortmund squad for their trip to Hertha Berlin. (Bild - in German)

And the Gunners are closing in on agreeing new deals for Germany international Mesut Ozil, 29, and midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26. (Sun)

Everton’s former England winger Aaron Lennon, 30, and Leicester striker Islam Slimani, 29, are loan targets for Newcastle United. (Shields Gazette)

Besiktas are also interested in Slimani and now Watford have joined the race for the Algerian. (Daily Star)

Leicester manager Claude Puel says he will consider whether to sign Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic on a permanent deal in the summer. The 26-year-old is currently on loan from Bayer Leverkusen. (Leicester Mercury)