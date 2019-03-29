Sunderland boss reacts to THAT League One team of the year selection - and Aiden McGeady inclusion

Aiden McGeady’s inclusion in the League One team of the year is a ‘justifiable reward’ for his fine Sunderland form, says Jack Ross.

McGeady was surprisingly the only Black Cats star named in the team.

Ross says he could make a strong case for the inclusion of more Sunderland players but had no qualms with the players selected.

The 32-year-old has netted 11 goals and five assists in 33 appearances, his form winning him a recall to the Republic of Ireland preliminary squad only to be cut from the final squad last week.

Good news for Sunderland though as it ensured the key player will be fit and well-rested for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth.

On McGeady’s inclusion in the team of the year, Ross said: “With these selections you can only pick one player in every position, in a league with 24 teams it is quite difficult to narrow it down.

“The players involved are all good players who have had good seasons. Naturally, I would make a case for more of my players being involved but I think every manager in the league would do the same.

“In terms of Aiden, his inclusion doesn’t surprise me.

“It is easy for people to say it is because he is a top player but you still have to produce on a weekly basis.

“It has been reflected in his end product, it is a justifiable reward for him.”

McGeady has also been nominated for the League One player of the year award.

Doncaster’s John Marquis and Luton’s James Collins, who have scored 18 and 20 league goals respectively, have also been nominated. The award announced on Sunday April 7.

League One team of the year: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton Town), Jack Stacey (Luton Town), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James Collins (Luton Town), John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) Manager: Daniel Stendel (Barnsley).