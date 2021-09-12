Sunderland 'close' to appointing a new first-team coach from Everton

Everton coach Phil Jevons used to play for Morecambe. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The season is only six games in but it’s an encouraging sight to see Lee Johnson’s two points clear of second placed Wigan.

Here’s a round-up of today’s biggest headlines:

Sunderland ‘close in’ on new first-team coach

Sunderland are reportedly close to appointing a new first-team coach.

Phil Jevons, an academy coach at Everton, is set to join Lee Johnson’s backroom staff, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The former striker was a somewhat journeyman during his playing career having progressed through the Toffees youth set up.

Jevons featured for nine clubs in total and was teammates with Johnson at Yeovil Town and Bristol City.

The 42-year-old started working at Everton’s academy during the latter stages of his playing days – spending nine years there.

Nixon tweeted: “Sunderland. Going to bring in coach Phil Jevons from Everton to work with first team. Been at under 18 level at Goodison … now stepping up.”

A familiar face returns to Stadium of Light

Former Sunderland owner and lifelong fan Bob Murray was spotted back at the Stadium of Light for the win over Accrington Stanley.

Murray funded the Black Cats’ move for the Roker Park to the SOL in 1997 before selling his majority shareholding to the Drumavile consortium, nine years later.

For so long, Murray was not welcome at the stadium he had built after a serious rift developed between him and Ellis Short.

He also wasn’t a fan of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven – but there appears to be no such problem with new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Murray was in the directors’ box following an invitation from KLD as Sunderland beat Accrington to 2-1.

Tom Flanagan set to miss Fleetwood Town trip

Tom Flanagan will next weekend’s trip to Fleetwood after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

The 29-year-old was booked during the Black Cats’ League One fixture against Accrington Stanley after a collision with visiting goalkeeper James Trafford in the second half.

Flanagan has started every league game for Sunderland this season but will now be suspended for the Fleetwood fixture.