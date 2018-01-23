Sunderland closing in on deal for Wolves winger

Sunderland are leading the race for Wolves winger Ben Marshall.

The Black Cats are hopeful of sealing a loan deal for the 26-year-old who has fallen completely out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves.

Marshall was a regular at Molineux last season as they narrowly beat the drop under Paul Lambert, but he has made just nine senior appearances this year and has not featured since November 9.

He is richly experienced at Championship level having played for both Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers.

There are a number of suitors for his signature at this stage.

Sunderland are also keen to sign at least one striker before the trip to Birmingham City next Tuesday.

They had a strong interest in Manchester City youngster Lukas Nmecha but have been rocked by the news that the 19-year-old could be out injured for a month.

A deal for Burnley’s Jonathan Walters was also scuppered when the 34-year-old was forced to undergo keyhole surgery on his knee.

The Black Cats have a deal in place with Derby County to bring in Chris Martin on loan until the end of the season, but the 29-year-old is currently weighing up his options at a warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Sunderland are also monitoring the availability of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who is likely to leave the South Coast on loan before the end of the window.

Chris Coleman is eager to secure cover in that area after Darron Gibson picked up a serious groin injury last month, though he has been buoyed by the early return to fitness of Jonny Williams and the excellent form of academy graduate Ethan Robson.