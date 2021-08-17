Sunderland closing in on landing ex-Everton goalkeeper

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson looks for improvements for his squad but is dealt an injury blow (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here we round-up all the SAFC related stories that have emerged today:

Loan fee stumbling-block for Jebbison

Sunderland have been trying to sign Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United for most of the summer but there appears to be no resolution in sight.

Jebbison has been linked with Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland but it is looking unlikely that the striker will end up in League One after deadline day.

This is because the Blades are reportedly holding out for a sizable loan fee for the teenager, a fee which is possibly pricing-out moves from clubs in England’s third-tier.

It remains to be seen how keen the Black Cats are to do the deal after they confirmed the signing of Nathan Broadhead from Everton.

Goalkeeper ‘close’ to joining Sunderland

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Jack McIntyre after impressing as a traillist in pre-season.

McIntyre, who featured in Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat under-23’s against Fulham, was released by the Toffees but he has garnered a few admirers at the Stadium of Light.

None more so than Elliott Dickman who said: "Jack has been with us for much of pre-season and has done smashing.

"We're trying to make it a bit more permanent.

"He's done great, he actually missed a lot of football at Everton due to a bad injury.

"There are bits of his game like everybody that he can work on but we've been really pleased with a lot of his play."

Double injury blow for tonight’s game

Lee Johnson has been dealt an injury-blow for tonight’s game against Burton Albion as he’s likely to be without captain Corry Evans or Luke O’Nien.

Evans picked up a minor muscle injury during Saturday’s victory over MK Dons which is set to keep him out of the Burton game.

O’Nien missed the weekend’s game entirely through illness but Johnson is hopeful that he may be fit enough to take part tonight.