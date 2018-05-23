Sunderland closing in on new manager appointment - with Scottish boss expected

Sunderland are closing in on their new managerial appointment - the first of Stewart Donald's reign.

Donald revealed that a deal may completed as early as this evening with the new manager, widely expected to be St Mirren boss Jack Ross, currently examining the contract.

During an interview with TalkSport, Donald wouldn't be drawn on a name but said that an appointment was imminent.

"On the manager front, we’ve agreed a deal this morning, we’re just drawing up contracts now," he admitted.

"Hopefully there’ll be news soon.

"I’m absolutely jumping up and down [with excitement].

"We have agreed this morning, we are just drawing up contracts with the man that we want.

"I am expecting news on that very soon."

Donald said the the deal would be 'a couple of years with an extension based on performance'.

Ross has enjoyed a successful season north of the border, where he guided the Buddies to a Scottish Championship title and picked up the PFA Scottish Manager of the Year award.

His odds shortened significantly this morning, and he is now expected to step into the hotseat at the Stadium of Light.

During his interview with TalkSport, Donald ruled Chris Coleman, Frank Lampard, Kevin Phillips and Mick McCarthy out of the running.