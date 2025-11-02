Graeme Murty has outlined Sunderland’s European ambitions after a strong U21 showing against Anderlecht

Sunderland’s under-21s made an encouraging start to their 2024-25 Premier League International Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against Anderlecht at the Stadium of Light – and lead coach Graeme Murty says his young side are determined to go one better than last season.

The Black Cats narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages in 2024-25 after results elsewhere went against them, despite producing a strong campaign filled with competitive performances and notable development milestones.

When asked about his goals for this year’s tournament, Murty was clear that the focus is on both growth and success. “I think when you talk to anyone who's in professional sport, they want to win. I want to win. I'm desperate to win. I'm desperate for our young players to do really well,” he said.

“I think you know me well enough to know that if we can get more opportunities for our young players to experience something like this, I think it would be a fantastic thing. The further we can progress in lots of different competitions, the better for them. The more time we get to actually work with them.”

Murty added that the competition provides a unique platform for his players to perform on a big stage – one that replicates the challenges of senior football. “But I want to be greedy. I want to make sure that our players maximise this opportunity and get as many more opportunities as possible to come and perform, because who wouldn't want to play here? Look at the place. It's incredible.”

The Sunderland boss was also quick to highlight the strength of their opposition in the group stage, with several top European academies heading to Wearside in the coming months. “Great, isn’t it? And the stature of the opposition we've got coming up. We've got Sporting, we've got Bilbao, we've got Dortmund coming. The lads are already rubbing their hands together. And rightly so. Bilbao last season was a great occasion.”

Murty hopes Sunderland supporters will once again turn out to support the club’s next generation as they look to build on the momentum of recent seasons. “It's fabulous. So we would love a massive crowd. We understand it's difficult. We understand it's challenging because there's loads of football on the TV these days.”

Murty added after the game at the Stadium of Light: “But we would love for our young players’ further development, the ability to play in front of the crowd because that adds a psychological component, I think that sometimes is missing in youth football.”

Sunderland face Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Club Bilbao later in the 2024-25 campaign – fixtures that promise to test the club’s emerging talent while giving them the kind of experience Murty insists is vital for long-term growth.