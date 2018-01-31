Sunderland complete signing of Liverpool prodigy Ovie Ejaria - and close in on striker

Sunderland have announced the loan capture of Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

The talented 20-year-old joins the Black Cats on loan until the end of the season, replacing Didier Ndong, whose switch to Watford was completed earlier this evening.

Ejaria has made eight appearances for Liverpool, but hasn't featured for the first team this season.

The youngster said: “I’m really happy because I’ve wanted to go out on loan for a while to get regular first-team football under my belt.

“I’d say that I’m a player that likes to get on the ball quite a lot and make things happen, I’ll try to create chances and hopefully score some goals as well.”

Chris Coleman is still trying to get a striker signed before tonight's 11pm deadline, with Swansea City frontman Oli McBurnie and Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher the main targets.

McBurnie is available for loan as Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal closes in on the signing of Andre Ayew. Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins has confirmed that Sunderland are in the race for the 21-year-old and despite interest from Rangers and Barnsley the Black Cats hope they have convinced him to make the switch.

Swansea are keen for McBurnie to move to the Championship and Barnsley almost sealed a deal for him in the summer window.

Both Sunderland and Barnsley are also monitoring the situation of Boro atacker Fletcher too. The 22-year-old has struggled for minutes since moving from West Ham in the summer and Tony Pulis could consider a short-term switch.