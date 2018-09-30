Sunderland could be missing FOUR key players for Peterborough clash

Sunderland could be without FOUR key players for the visit of Peterborough United on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats picked up a hard-earned point at Coventry yesterday thanks to a 1-1 draw, but the result came at a cost to manage Jack Ross who could now be missing several players when the Posh visit Wearside on Tuesday night.

Lee Cattermole - who found the net for Sunderland at the Ricoh Arena - will definitely be missing after picking up his fifth booking of the season, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

And Ross is also sweating on the availability of Glenn Loovens, Denver Hume and Lynden Gooch after the trio picked up injuries during the draw with the Sky Blues.

READ: Why Coventry draw could have been much worse for Black Cats

Defensive duo Loovens and Hume were both withdrawn in the first half after picking up injuries - Loovens lasting just four minutes before limping off with an injury to his knee/hamstring.

Hume lasted slightly longer, but was taken off before the interval thanks to a knee problem.

Attacker Gooch managed to finish the game but was in visible pain after sustaining a blow to his left leg.

Ross, who had used all his substitutes by this point, knew it was a risk to leave the American on but is confident that it will have caused no further damage.

MORE: Ross provides an update on Josh Maja contract talks

And the Sunderland boss now knows it a simply a waiting game to see if the trio will be available for the visit of promotion-chasing Peterborough, but admits he expects them to be 'struggling' to recover in time.

"I would think certainly the two that went off first half, I don't think they are minor knocks in terms of a day or so," he said.

"To come off as a defender so early, it is usually something more troublesome.

"Lynden, it is his hamstring. It is whether it is a muscular problem or fatigue. We hope it is the latter, it is more likely the former.

"It was a big risk leaving him on the pitch but it is testament to his character and the character of the lads to see out the game in effect with ten men.

READ: Duncan Watmore latest as striker steps-up recovery

"We will have them assessed, it is Denver's knee, which he has had problems with previously. And with Glenn it is knee/hamstring.

"None of them were just straightforward kicks that you come off with and recover quickly. I'd expect them to be struggling for Tuesday."